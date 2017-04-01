Lawyers stay away from court duty

Members of the Khammam Bar Association abstained from work in the district courts on Friday in response to the nationwide protest called by the Bar Council of India against certain amendments proposed to the Advocates’ Act, 1961, by the Law Commission of India.

Later in the day, the district Bar Association held its general body meeting. Addressing the meeting, the speakers alleged that some of the proposed amendments to the Advocates’ Act were undemocratic and detrimental to the interest of the legal fraternity. They opposed certain amendments allegedly envisaging levying of hefty fines on lawyers in disciplinary proceeding cases and induction of non-lawyers in various disciplinary committees, among others.

Khammam Bar Association president B. Gangadhar, general secretary Suguna Rao; All-India Lawyers’ Union, Telangana State, general secretary Kolli Satyanarayana, and senior advocates N. Srinivas Sarma and V. Narendra Swaroop were among those present at the meeting.