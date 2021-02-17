Lawyer couple hacked to death

HYDERABAD

Two associates of main accused picked up for questioning

A lawyer couple practicing at Telanagna High Court here was hacked to death by two persons in broad daylight on the main road near Kalvacherla village in Peddapalli district, 210 kms from here, on Wednesday.

The gory killing of Gattu Vaman Rao, who was in his early 50s and his wife P.V. Nagamani, left the legal fraternity shocked. Video clips showing two persons indiscriminately inflicting injuries on Rao with sharp-edged weapons had gone viral on social media.

Rao, accompanied by his wife, attended a case in Manthani court and was returning by car to his home in Bowenpally of Hyderabad with a driver. The killers, who came in another four-wheeler, intercepted Rao’s car around 2.30 p.m. Reconstructing the sequence of the double murder, police surmised the killers dragged Rao outside and attacked him.

Investigators suspect that though the attackers wanted to eliminate Rao, they killed even his wife apparently worried over she deposing against them. Lying on the road with multiple deep wounds, Rao told an onlooker that one Kunta Srinivas was behind the attack.

They were rushed to Peddapalli government hospital. Doctors said they died while undergoing treatment. The prime accused Kunta Srinivas and Rao hail from Gunjapadugu village near Manthani. “Rao’s father lodged complaint stating that Srinivas and one Kumar carried out the killing at the instance of one Vasanth Rao,” Ramagundam Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana told The Hindu.

The double murder was condemned by all Bar Associations of the State including that of Telangana High Court. A protest demonstration was organised outside the HC gate.

Speculation was rife about the possible motive behind the killings. While police were pursuing all angles, it is said that recent dispute over the construction of a temple in Rao’s village could be one of the reasons. Rao and Nagamani appeared as counsels in different petitions in the HC.

In May last, a letter written by Nagamani about the alleged custodial death of a dalit Sheelam Rangaiah in Manthani police station of Ramagundam police commissionerate was taken up as PIL petition by the HC. The couple, during the previous hearing of the plea a few days ago, told the Chief Justice that police were harassing them by summoning to different police stations in false cases.

They also said that they had threat to their lives. Police said that two associates of the prime accused Srinu were picked up for questioning. “We will catch all the accused and crack the case,” said the police exuding confidence.