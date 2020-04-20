Lawyer B. Vijaysen Reddy to be Telangana HC judge

Supreme Court Collegium on Monday approved the proposal to elevate lawyer B. Vijaysen Reddy as judge of Telangana High Court. The decision was taken by the Collegium at a meeting.

Having secured LLB degree from PPR College of Law, advocate Vijaysen Reddy got enrolled with the AP Bar Council in 1994. Initially, he practiced in subordinate courts and tribunals before taking up cases in the High Court.

He practiced in different branches of law for over 25 years. His father late B. Subhashan Reddy had been chief justice of the high courts of Madras and Kerala. He was the first Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission.