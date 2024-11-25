ADVERTISEMENT

Law student found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

Published - November 25, 2024 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old law student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in an office at Moosarambagh, Malakpet, on Monday. While police suspect it to be a case of suicide, her family has alleged foul play, demanding a thorough investigation.

Islavath Shravya, who worked as a part-time telecaller at a local firm, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the office hall around noon on Monday. Following the incident, Malakpet police arrived at the scene and sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

“Initial findings suggest that Shravya may have died by suicide. However, her family and relatives have strongly disputed this theory, insisting that she would not have taken her own life. Further probe is on and as per the findings, we will alter the sections,” said the police.

Authorities are now awaiting the post-mortem report to go ahead accordingly in the investigation. Further inquiries are under way to uncover the circumstances leading to the death.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

