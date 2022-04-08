Law Minister condemns Governor’s comments

Telangana Minister for Law and Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy has condemned the reported remarks of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan made after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday on the State Government and on dissolving the State Assembly.

Speaking at Nirmal on Friday, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said the Governor’s comments that the Telangana Legislative Assembly would have been dissolved had she wished were made beyond her purview and forgetting history. He also refuted the Governor’s allegation that protocol was not being followed by the State Government in her case.

Suggesting that such comments from persons holding gubernatorial posts was highly uncalled for, he recalled the revolt by people after dismissing the N.T. Rama Rao Government in August 1984 by the then Governor of Andhra Pradesh Thakur Ram Lal. However, bowing to the public outrage Rama Rao was reinstalled as Chief Minister a month later, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy recollected.

Recollecting the State Government’s cordial relations with Dr. Soundararajan’s predecessor E.S.L. Narasimhan, the Minister said Mr. Narasimhan used to give suggestions to the State Government on several issues. However, the incumbent still appears to be in the mood of State BJP president of Tamil Nadu and was acting as a BJP leader by acting in support of that party in Telangana in her capacity as Governor.

On the protocol issue, the Minister said information on the Governor’s visit to Yadadri was given to the State Government only 20 minutes before her departure by the Raj Bhavan authorities and in such a short time all possible arrangements were made and the Chairman of Yadadri Temple Development Authority had welcomed her at the temple. In regular procedure, information about the visit of Governor to any place in the State would be given to the State Government at least a day in advance, he said.