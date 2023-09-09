Launch of Yellur pump house of PRLIS will be a red letter day in Telangana’s history: KTR

September 09, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao said that the launch of the Yellur pump house, the first-stage lift of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), on September 16 by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be a red letter day in the history of Telangana.

“The project will bring a green revolution in the 12.3 lakh acres of parched and drought-prone lands of combined Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and parts of Nalgonda, and put an end to distress migration of workforce from these areas,” Mr. Rama Rao said at a meeting held here on Saturday.

Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, P. Sabita Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, District Collectors, senior officials of Irrigation and Agriculture departments participated in the meeting. Stating that PRLIS would be a boon for several parts of South Telangana like what the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) had been for North Telangana, Mr. Rama Rao said that the project would also meet the drinking and industrial water needs.

The completion of PRLIS, Sita Ram Lift Irrigation Scheme and KLIP would make Telangana drought-resistant even in deficit rainfall years. Mr. Rama Rao stated that PRLIS and other projects had taken shape during the movement for statehood to Telangana from 2001 and they would fulfil one of the major goals of statehood — water for irrigation to every possible acre of land.

Stating that the journey of PRLIS was nothing short of winning a war against ‘conspiracies’ and ‘hurdles’ created by those working against the interests of Telangana’s people, he said that there was a need to celebrate the first step of Yellur pump house launch to lift Srisailam backwaters into Narlapur reservoir in Nagarkurnool district.

He also suggested the Ministers, MLAs and MPs of the beneficiary districts to explain the unique features of the project and its benefits to improve the living standards to people.

