Launch of integrated portal on land records likely soon

A lot of ground has been covered under the Land Record Updation programme and 55 lakh pattadar passbooks have been issued and the data uploaded online by the Revenue Department.

People can access the updated land records made available online to check the details of land accounts. Short of taking ‘Dharani’ name, which is a gateway to all the updated and purified agricultural land revenue records in the State and record the history of every Khata number, sources said that it will be for the Chief Minister to decide the time for the formal launch of the portal.

Though the portal is in the public domain, the expectation is that the formal launch will be announced in June.

Another significant development is the High Court has given permission to the Office of Chief Commissioner Land Administration (CCLA) to access the data of civil court cases pertaining to land disputes so that the data related to disputed land accounts can also be uploaded to ensure transparency.

Many visitors

Public can access the website ccla.telangana.gov.in to check their khata details. The website shows the number of people visited/checked the domain so far as over 35 lakh visitors.

The website gives RoR-1B and Pahani details and one can search by Khata /Land account number, survey number, or buyer’s name or seller’s name or by mutation date in the district, mandal and village concerned. So far against the target of 57 lakh pattadar passbooks, 55 lakh pattadar passbooks have been cleared, official sources said.

Addressing grievances

If there is a grievance related to the title name, extent of land etc., it is also recorded online by the person who is addressing the grievance. Shortly a link will be provided, it is said, from the portal to know about the status of the grievance.

The objective of integrated database giving access to both the Revenue and Registration departments is to ensure that the moment a land transaction is done, it will be recorded in the portal along with the simultaneous mutation in the online records.

The Revenue Department is ready from its side by running the software and fixing issues in the three pilot projects, including in Vikarabad, as the objective of uploading land record details online is to bring in transparency and ensure mutation once a transaction is done within a fixed time line.

Once the government gives a go ahead for the formal launch of common database for the Registration and Revenue departments, then the dry run of the software will be extended to all the sub registrar offices and revenue offices across the State.