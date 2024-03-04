Launch of Ghatkesar-Lingampalli railway line will increase MMTS reach to 123.52 km

March 04, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the new suburban section of the Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) of South Central Railway (SCR) between Ghatkesar and Lingampalli via the newly laid Moula Ali-Sanatnagar railway line on Tuesday, it will increase the service from the current 90 km (44 stations) to 123.52 km (53 stations).

The new section extends the MMTS beyond Secunderabad station in the eastern side and connects it with the business and financial hub in the western part. The 48-km east–west corridor served by the train will connect residential areas of Ghatkesar, Cherlapalli, Mallapur, Neredmet, ECIL, Suchitra, Bhudevinagar, etc., with the business and financial district of Hyderabad, said an official release on Monday.

The first train on Ghatkesar-Lingampalli section will start at 10.45 a.m. on the inaugural day and reach its destination at 12.40 p.m.

Regular services will start from March 6, when the first train will start from Ghatkesar at 7.20 a.m. and reach Lingampally at 9.15 a.m. The last train from Lingampally will start at 5.45 p.m. and reach Ghatkesar at 7.30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 22-km, ₹343 crore Sanathnagar–Moula-Ali railway line doubling and electrification with automatic signalling system along with six new station buildings completed as part of the MMTS Phase–II project.

The station buildings are at Ferozguda, Suchitra Centre, Bhudevinagar, Ammuguda, Neredmet and Moula Ali Housing Board and have high-level platforms, foot over bridges, platform shelters, etc.

The section will also pave the way for the introduction of passenger trains (renamed ‘express specials’ recently) for the first time on this section and reduce the burden on the highly saturated Secunderabad–Moula Ali and Secunderabad–Lingampalli sections, said Chief Public Relations Officer Ch. Rakesh.

It will also help reduce the detention of trains and improve the punctuality and the average speed of the trains. This is because Sanathnagar–Moula Ali section was earlier a single line open to only freight trains, he added in the release.