Telangana

Latest tally of COVID cases at 190 in Telangana

Telangana has recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total to 6,70,643.While 41,388 samples were examined, results of 1,114 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The new 190 infections include 68 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 14 from Karimnagar, 13 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in Vikarabad, Nirmal, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

From March 2, 2020 to October 26, 2021, about 2.73 crore samples were tested and 6,70,643 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 4,101 were active cases, 6,62,592 have recovered, and 3,950 have died.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2021 9:35:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/latest-tally-of-covid-cases-at-190-in-telangana/article37179788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY