Latest tally of COVID cases at 190 in Telangana

Telangana has recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total to 6,70,643.While 41,388 samples were examined, results of 1,114 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The new 190 infections include 68 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 14 from Karimnagar, 13 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in Vikarabad, Nirmal, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

From March 2, 2020 to October 26, 2021, about 2.73 crore samples were tested and 6,70,643 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 4,101 were active cases, 6,62,592 have recovered, and 3,950 have died.