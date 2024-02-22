GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Late on duty Revenue staff irk Minister

February 22, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Staff in five sections of the Revenue department in the Secretariat did not turn up for duties till 11.40 a.m. on Thursday, and this infuriated Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy when he paid a surprise visit to the department.

While a section of employees were absent without prior information, others were not on time. “This is irresponsibility and action should be taken against these employees,” the Minister said.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy was upset that officials of the Revenue department, a key department with maximum public interface, were adopting such a negligent attitude in the discharge of their duties. He inspected the attendance registers and said that action would be initiated against all those found guilty of dereliction of duty.

He exhorted the officials to adhere to the time lines and discharge their duties in a transparent manner so that the department’s image is enhanced.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.