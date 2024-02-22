Late on duty Revenue staff irk Minister

February 22, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Staff in five sections of the Revenue department in the Secretariat did not turn up for duties till 11.40 a.m. on Thursday, and this infuriated Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy when he paid a surprise visit to the department.

While a section of employees were absent without prior information, others were not on time. “This is irresponsibility and action should be taken against these employees,” the Minister said.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy was upset that officials of the Revenue department, a key department with maximum public interface, were adopting such a negligent attitude in the discharge of their duties. He inspected the attendance registers and said that action would be initiated against all those found guilty of dereliction of duty.

He exhorted the officials to adhere to the time lines and discharge their duties in a transparent manner so that the department’s image is enhanced.