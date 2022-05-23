Late night traffic enforcement launched

Illuminated barricades to slow down the speed of vehicles to curb accidents

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, A V Ranganath launching the Road Safety Summer Camp for school students at Traffic Training Institute at Goshamahal in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

In an attempt to prevent road accidents and control overspeeding of vehicles late at night, Hyderabad Traffic Police had launched late night enforcement drives across the city starting Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Joint Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath said that after resuming late night drunk driving checks nearly two months ago, now they have decided to launch late night general enforcement. “In order to reduce road accidents during the night, we have come up with his initiative,” he said.

The traffic personnel will put illuminated barricades at 104 blackspots on 50 stretches, which will slow down the speed of the vehicles.

According to Mr. Ranganath, in the past two months, road accidents and deaths in road accidents in the city have seen a dip, thanks to the ‘Speed Claiming Measures’.

Traffic personnel would be manning the junctions till midnight to control visible violations like stop-line crossing, signal jumping, and other dangerious violations.

They are also chalking out plans to close all major junctions in the city during the night. “Closing junctions will definitely help in curbing road accidents. It has been tried and tested at Secretariat Junction. We are planning to implement the same at other junctions as well,” another officer said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ranganath launched Road Safety Summer camp at Traffic Training Institute, Goshamahal, to bridge the gap between children and police and create traffic awareness amongst them.