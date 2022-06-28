Late-hour party, family group booked for violations 

A man who was throwing a late-hour birthday party for his friends and family members in a private guest house in Abdullapurmet police limits was booked for violations on Tuesday.

Police reported that the family group was playing loud music at around 1 a.m., and when the premises was inspected, hookah flavours were found.

Police said the violators were booked for causing public nuisance, disobedience to order promulgated by public servant, and under provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.