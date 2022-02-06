Lata Mangeshkar left a permanent impression for last 8 decades: Telangana CM KCR

HYDERABAD

Lata Mangeshkar’s death is a void, which can never be filled in the music world of the country, the Telangana CM said

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of noted play back singer and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

The CM said Lata left a permanent impression for the last 8 decades in the play back signing and her death is a void, which can never be filled in the music world of the country. Mr. Rao said, through her singing, Lata gave us the divine music and she is a blessing given by the God to the Indian Music. With Lata’s death the song became mute and the ‘Music Mahal’ became vacant, he said in a condolence message.

“Lata ji who sang 50,000 songs in 1,000 films in 20 languages, was indeed Maa Saraswathi swara treasure and songs Mahal. As a playback singer Lata ji used to sing imagining the expressions to be given by the actresses. The film producers used to get the dates of Lata first [and] then they would fix the dates of actors, and this alone showed her class and demand. Lata ji is film song and film song is Lata ji. Lata is a bridge between the North and South film music. Lata Mangeshkar, who got her classical music training under Ustad Amanth Ali Khan, mastered the Urdu language, which helped her to render Urdu ghazals faultlessly and with the original fragrance. She lent respect to the numerous awards she received both at the national and international levels. There may be several more singers who may come, none can replace Lata,” the CM said..

The CM conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.