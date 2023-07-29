Last unit of Srisailam Left Bank HES revived, put back into service

July 29, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The fourth-unit of the 6×150 megawatt Srisailam Left Bank Hydro-Electric Station (SLBHES) of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) was revived and put back into service on Saturday evening, almost three years after it was badly damaged in a fire mishap that occurred on the night of August 20, 2020.

After the hydel station went out of service on that fateful night following a short-circuit in the panel board/controlling unit, the first and second units were revived and generation was restored in about two months – on October 26, 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the revival of the remaining four units badly with delays in the arrival of some components and technical experts (engineers from the suppliers of generators) from Japan. As a result, revival of the sixth unit was delayed till December that year (2020). Later, fifth unit was revived in January 2021 and the third in May.

Work on the revival of the fourth unit, which was badly damaged in the fire mishap, kept going on and it was completed earlier this week. After re-check and review of restoration work, the unit was switched on on Saturday and it has reached a maximum load of 145 MW with the available water head. Genco engineers stated that all six units of the hydel station are available for service (power generation) now both in generator and pump mode.

Director (Hydel) of TS-Genco Ch. Venkatarajam was camping at the hydel station located in Eegalapenta on the left bank of the Srisailam reservoir for the last one week and coordinated work with Chief Engineers Ega Hanuman (Technical) and B. Suryanarayana (SLBHES), Superintending Engineer S. Venkata Varma and others.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao congratulated on those who are involved in the fourth unit revival work.