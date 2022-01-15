Last rites of ‘severed head’ victim performed

Hyderabad

15 January 2022 23:59 IST

Police yet to arrest suspects in the case

Mortal remains of 30-year-old Jahender Naik, whose decapitated body was found in Rangareddy district, three days after the severed head was found placed at an idol’s feet last week in Nalgonda district, were buried at Shunya Pahad village in Suryapet district on Friday.

Nalgonda police had found the decapitated body under a heap of bricks at an old, under-construction building at Turkayamjal, about 50 kilometres away from the temple’s idol at Gollapally, on Thursday.

Family members, who were alerted by pictures of the severed head on social media, earlier had claimed the identity by producing old photographs and other documents.

Advertising

Advertising

Subsequent to the tracing on Thursday, police had shifted the mortal remains to Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, where autopsy was conducted and the remains were handed over to the family members.

Large attendance

Sources informed that the victim’s father Shankar Naik, agricultural cooperative society director of Shunyapahad, led the final rites that saw a large attendance of the tribal village on Friday evening. Ashok Naik, the victim’s uncle, said Jahender, the eldest of the three siblings, was healthy till Class X and later suffered mental illnesses.

He refused to return to the village for various reasons, and the last time the family members saw Jahender was near a bakery at Turkayamjal around Dasara last year.

While several theories and speculations over the unusual crime have already surfaced, police are yet to find and disclose the mystery motive and the suspects in the act.

The investigation is still under way.