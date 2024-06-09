ADVERTISEMENT

Last rites of Ramoji Rao held at RFC; Chandrababu Naidu attends

Published - June 09, 2024 03:51 pm IST

While the Telangana Govt accorded State funeral, the Andhra Pradesh Govt nominated three senior IAS officers to attend his funeral

The Hindu Bureau

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu pays his last respects to mortal remains of entrepreneur Ramoji Rao during his last rites, in Hyderabad on June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The last rites of Eenadu group chairman Ramoji Rao were held on June 9 morning with State honours at the Ramoji Film City in the presence of his family, politicians and thousands of his admirers. His son Kiron lit the pyre.

Telugu Desham Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu attended the last rites of Rao. He also carried the mortal remains to the pyre along with the family members. While the Telangana Government accorded State funeral, the Andhra Pradesh Government nominated three senior IAS officers to attend his funeral. The A.P. Government also announced that it would observe State mourning on June 9 and 10 in his honour.

Ramoji Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad early on June 8. He was 87.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US