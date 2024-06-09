GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Last rites of Ramoji Rao held at RFC; Chandrababu Naidu attends

While the Telangana Govt accorded State funeral, the Andhra Pradesh Govt nominated three senior IAS officers to attend his funeral

Published - June 09, 2024 03:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu pays his last respects to mortal remains of entrepreneur Ramoji Rao during his last rites, in Hyderabad on June 9, 2024.

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu pays his last respects to mortal remains of entrepreneur Ramoji Rao during his last rites, in Hyderabad on June 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The last rites of Eenadu group chairman Ramoji Rao were held on June 9 morning with State honours at the Ramoji Film City in the presence of his family, politicians and thousands of his admirers. His son Kiron lit the pyre.

Telugu Desham Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu attended the last rites of Rao. He also carried the mortal remains to the pyre along with the family members. While the Telangana Government accorded State funeral, the Andhra Pradesh Government nominated three senior IAS officers to attend his funeral. The A.P. Government also announced that it would observe State mourning on June 9 and 10 in his honour.

Ramoji Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad early on June 8. He was 87.

