Last rites of Maoist leader held in Hanamkonda district

Published - September 06, 2024 12:32 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former MLA D Vinay Bhaskar paying tributes to the deceased Maoist leader Macharla Esobu at the latter’s native village Tekulagudem in Hanamkonda district on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former MLA D Vinay Bhaskar paying tributes to the deceased Maoist leader Macharla Esobu at the latter’s native village Tekulagudem in Hanamkonda district on Thursday (September 5, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The last rites of Maoist leader Macharla Esobu alias Randir, a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), who was among the nine Maoists killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday (September 3, 2004), were held at his native Tekulagudem village in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on Thursday. Esobu was one of the senior Maoist leaders from Telangana.

He joined the then People’s War Group (PWG) naxal outfit in the 1980s. He held crucial posts in the erstwhile PWG and later in the CPI (Maoist) in the last three and a half decades, sources said. He carried a reward of ₹25 lakh on his head.

Members of Amarula Bandhu Mithrula Sangham, several human rights activists, and people from far and near attended his funeral.

A host of leaders of various political parties including Congress leader and Telangana State Co-operative Oil Seeds Growers Federation Limited chairman Janga Raghav Reddy, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Hanamkonda district president and former MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, among others, consoled his family members. Earlier, the body of the deceased Maoist leader arrived at Tekulagudem from Chhattisgarh.

