Last rites of ‘food poisoning victim’ held in Telangana’s Asifabad

Amid outpouring of grief, the last rites of 15-year-old C. Shailaja, victim of “food poisoning” at Tribal Welfare Residential School in Wankidi mandal, were performed at her native Dhaba village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

Shailaja was admitted to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad in a critical condition with symptoms of acute gastroenteritis on November 5. She breathed her last at the hospital on Monday (November 25, 2024).

A large posse of police personnel was deployed at Dhaba village and barricades were erected on the road leading to the village restricting the entry of outsiders into the village during the funeral.

Earlier in the day, a group of irate villagers staged a sit in demanding justice for the ‘food poisoning’ victim’s family.

The protesters relented after the officials concerned assured a job, compensation and a house to the family of the deceased student.

Meanwhile, district BRS leaders alleged that the Congress government was responsible for the student’s death and also accused it of preventing Opposition leaders from participating in the funeral.

