Telangana

Last rites of Fareeduddin held with govt. honours

TRS working president and Minister K. T. Rama Rao paying tributes to former minister Mohd Fareeduddin at Zaheerabad on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The last rites of former minister Mohammed Fareeduddin were held at Hoti. B, his native village near Zaheerabad, with government honours on Thursday.

TRS working president and IT Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao, Home Minister Mahamood Ali, Lok Sabha members, MLAs and others participated and paid rich tributes to the departed leader.

“We were shocked with the sudden demise of Fareeduddin and it was a great loss to the party. We condole the death of Fareeduddin and pray to the almighty to give the strength to the family to come out of the grief,” said Mr Rama Rao.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the departed leader were kept Baga Reddy Stadium at Zaheerabad. A large number people paid tributes to him.


