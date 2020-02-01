Last prayers before finding new moorings

Residents of Thanedarpally tanda on Saturday made sacred offerings in ‘homa gundams’ or ritual fire pits outside their respective houses as they prepared to bid goodbye to the village, which would get submerged under the Kondapochamma reservoir.

B. Ganapathi, a resident, offered boiled rice mixed with ghee to the homa gundam arranged for Lord Venkateswara and Lord Hanuman. He was joined by his wife, brother and children. All of them lit incense sticks and offered prayers. Next to those pits were three more erected in the memory of Ganapathi’s grandfather, grandmother and great grandfather.

A few yards away, Mothiram, a village elder, along with his sons and grandchildren observed similar rituals and made offerings to God as well as their forefathers as they sought blessings for their future.

Though this ritual was scheduled for April or May, the villagers performed it three months in advance as they will be vacating the village next week and shifting to a new location. Some of them arranged even luggage boxes outside their houses to symbolise the process of moving out. Though they have been allotted new houses and compensated for their lands lost to the reservoir, they were not in the least bit happy to vacate the village.

‘Heartbreaking’

“The government has acquired our lands and houses for Kondapochamma reservoir and allotted us houses at Tunkibollaram. But we have been part of this village for generations. Our forefathers were born here and died here. Leaving this village will be heartbreaking. We prayed to God for a better life in the new colony,” Mr. Mothiram told The Hindu.