Last journey of Mallu Swarajyam begins

Swarajyam was ailing for some time, and she breathed her last on March 19 evening

The body of Telangana Communist legend Mallu Swarajyam has started its final journey home, to Nalgonda from here March 20 morning.

Her mortal remains were preserved overnight at a private hospital where she breathed her last on March 19 evening. Swarajyam was 91 and had been ailing for sometime. Admitted to the hospital on March 1, for treatment of pneumonia, she battled for life for nearly three weeks.

The ‘CPI(M) family’ as decided on March 19, kept Swarajyam’s body at M.B. Bhavan, the party State headquarters, for viewing and paying last tributes starting 5:30 am.

Leaders from all parties, old timers and hundreds of cadres remembered her life and grieved with family members. She was covered in rose petals and a portrait of her with a raised fist prominently read viplava joharlu.

According to senior CPI leader Narayana, Mallu Swarajyam was one of the last-phase women Communist leaders who united and strengthened movements for people’s cause. A strong voice and a brave personality, he said, her death has left a void in the Communist world. Mr. Narayana joined CPI(M) leaders B.V. Raghavulu and Tammineni Veerabhadram in paying the last tributes.

From the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha paid respects and offered their sympathies to the bereaving Communists.

“Her life will remain a guiding spirit for all leaders and for all people movements. The government will take necessary steps to ensure that the future generations will learn about the life history of Mallu Swarajyam,” he said.

Telangana Jana Samithi’s Prof. Kodandaram and former MLC Prof. K. Nageshwar were among other leaders who paid last respects to the Communist icon.

At around 9:45 am., Swarajyam’s mortal remains were shifted into a vehicle, and after a brief rally, her last journey home began.

CPI(M) leaders from Nalgonda said her body will be kept at the district party office till 1:30 p.m. for viewing. And through a rally passing through Prakasam Bazaar and RP Road in the town, her body will be taken to the clock tower centre where a condolence ceremony will be conducted.

Later, family members will donate Swarajyam’s body, as per her wish, to authorities at Nalgonda Medical College for research and education purposes.