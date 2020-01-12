Last day of filing papers abuzz with activity at MCK

The office of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) was abuzz with activity with the arrival of hordes of contestants to file their nomination papers for the municipal elections on Sunday, the last day for filing nominations in MCK.

Almost all the contestants arrived at the MCK office along with their supporters from various localities in the town to file their nominations. On the first day on Friday, a total of 206 nominations were filed and on Saturday, 262 nominations were filed.

On Sunday, 367 nominations were filed till 4 p.m. There was a queue of several candidates as they entered the premises just before 5 p.m., the closing time.

The MCK officials were expecting around 900 nominations for 60 municipal divisions in the town. Prominent among those who filed the nominations was former Mayor S. Ravinder Singh.

Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy said that the scrutiny of nominations would be done on Monday and the validated nominations would be published accordingly.

Contestants can make an appeal against the rejection of nominations on Tuesday and the disposal of appeal would be done on Wednesday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 16 and the final list would be released after that. Polling would be held on January 24 and counting of votes on January 27.

He said that polling would be conducted in 348 polling stations in 81 locations for the 60 divisions in Karimnagar town. They have been setting up five to six polling stations for each municipal division for the benefit of voters, he said.

He hoped that the polling percentage would cross 90 per cent. Joint Collector G.V. Shyam Prasad Lal visited the office and inspected the filing of nominations and scanning and uploading of papers.