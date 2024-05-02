Last date of TS ICET registration extended

May 02, 2024 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The registration deadline for TS ICET 2024, originally set for April 30 without any late fee, has been extended till May 7 due to popular demand, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) R. Limbadri said on Wednesday. As per the revised schedule, registration with a late fee of ₹250 can be done till May 17, and with a late fee of ₹500 till May 27. Hall tickets can be downloaded from May 28. The exam will be held in three sessions on June 5 and 6. On June 5, session one will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and session two from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Session three will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on June 6.

