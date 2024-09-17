Last date for registrations to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Class-VI selection test extended

The last date for online registrations and applications to appear for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test- 2025, for admission into Class 6 has been extended by one week from September 16 to September 23, 2024.

The registrations can be done on https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/Index/Registration

Principal of JNV Wargal, Dasi Rajender, appealed to the headmasters and mandal education officers of the erstwhile Medak district to see that a maximum number of eligible students apply for the test.