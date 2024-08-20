GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Last date for Intermediate admissions is August 31 

Published - August 20, 2024 06:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The last date for admissions for 1st year Intermediate courses in the academic year 2024-25 is extended up to August 31, “as a final chance and there is no further extension,” the Board of Intermediate Education, said in a release on Tuesday.

The instructions are applicable to all government, private aided and unaided, cooperative, residential, all social welfare and junior and composite degree colleges.

The BIE further advised students and their parents to go through the list of affiliated junior colleges available on tgbie.cgg.gov.in and acad.tsbie.telangana.gov.in before choosing a college for admission.

