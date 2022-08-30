Last date extended to Sept. 1

Second year supplementary results released

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
August 30, 2022 20:59 IST

The government has extended the last date for payment of processing fees and slot booking for certificate verification for engineering and pharmacy admissions till September 1.

Accordingly, the last date for certificate verification and exercising web options has been extended to September 2 and 3 respectively. Details can be had on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/. This was done to facilitate Intermediate students who cleared the Advanced Supplementary exams.

Meanwhile, the Advanced Supplementary results of the second year were released on Tuesday with 47.74% of the 1,02,236 students who appeared clearing the papers in the general stream. The results were declared by TS Board of Intermediate Education secretary Syed Omer Jaleel. The results are available on the website ‘https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/’.

