Last date extended for UG Course admissions

HYDERABAD

15 March 2021 20:06 IST

TGUGCET to be conducted on April 25

Last date submission of online applications for admission into first year UG Courses BA/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc (English Medium) in Telangana Social and Tribal Residential Degree Colleges for Men and Women for the academic year 2021-2022 has been extended up to March 25. Online application date has been extended from March 15 to March 25. TGUGCET-2021 (Telangana Gurukulam Undergraduate Common Entrance Test) will be conducted on April 25. Candidates are instructed to visit social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions societies websites: www.tswreis.in and www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for prospectus and online application, a press release said.

