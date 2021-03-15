Telangana

Last date extended for UG Course admissions

Last date submission of online applications for admission into first year UG Courses BA/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc (English Medium) in Telangana Social and Tribal Residential Degree Colleges for Men and Women for the academic year 2021-2022 has been extended up to March 25. Online application date has been extended from March 15 to March 25. TGUGCET-2021 (Telangana Gurukulam Undergraduate Common Entrance Test) will be conducted on April 25. Candidates are instructed to visit social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions societies websites: www.tswreis.in and www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for prospectus and online application, a press release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 8:07:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/last-date-extended-for-ug-course-admissions/article34076353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY