Last date extended for submission of applications

HYDERABAD

20 January 2022 23:24 IST

The last date for submission of online applications for admission into 1st year Degree B.Sc., B.A., B.Com and BBA courses for the academic year 2022-2023 in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree Colleges for women and men has been extended from January 19, 2022 to February 3, 2022. The candidates are instructed to visit TSWREIS website: www.tswreis.ac.in for online application, eligibility criteria and other details.

