Last date extended for admissions into social welfare hostels

March 13, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The last date for submission of applications for admission into Class V in TSWR/TTWR/MJPTBCWR/TREI societies for the academic year 2023-24 has been extended to March 16. The candidates are requested to visit the following websites for submitting their online applications: http://tswreis.ac.in (or) http://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in (or) http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in (or) visit http://tgcet.cgg.gov.in.

The last date has also been extended to March 13 for submission of online application for filling up of the backlog vacancies in 6/7/8/9 classes of TSWREIS and TTWREIS. It is same for regular admission into Class IX in COEs of Gowlidoddi (G) Ranga Reddy district, and Alugunoor of Karimngar district of TSWREIS, and for admission into Class VIII in SOEs of Pargi (G), and SoE (B) Khammam of TTWREIS.

The candidates are requested to visit the website www.tswreis.ac.in/www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for submitting their online applications. For other details, applicants can contact nearby TSWR school/jr. college and TTWR school/jr. college, said a press release.

