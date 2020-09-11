‘Last chance for the poor to regularise houses’

The State government has decided to extend one last opportunity for the poor to regularise their houses constructed on government lands.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced in the Legislative Assembly that the government would announce a specific time frame enabling house owners to regularise their houses in line with GOs 58 and 59 one more time. GO 58 pertains to regularisation of land free of cost for the poor up to 125 sq.yds while GO 59 is meant for regularisation by collecting market price in instalments.

Responding to requests by members during the debate on the revenue Bills, the Chief Minister said the government had decided to allow the regularisation in the interests of the poor. The government had so far received 11.19 applications for regularization, of which, 6.18 lakh had been regularized without collecting any fee.

“We will give 15 days for regularisation and the dates will be decided after studying the coronavirus situation,” he said.