Lashkar Bonalu off to a grand start

The historic Bonalu of Ujjaini Mahankali temple at Secunderabad got off to a grand start on Sunday with thousands of devotees offering prayers throughout the day.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took part in the prayers by offering silk clothes to the deity. At 4 a.m., Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav was one of the first devotees to turn up at the temple with his family members. He also offered silk clothes to the deity.

The two-day festivities at the temple would include ‘Rangam’ rendered by a maiden on Monday. In trance, she would answer questions of devotees on what is in store for the State in the year ahead. The authorities have made all arrangements for its smooth conduct. Among the VIPs who visited the temple included Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud and TRS MLA T. Padma Devender Reddy.

Women dressed in their best attire thronged the temple since the small hours with pots and brass vessels containing cooked food on their heads, which was offered to the deity. They queued up for hours to proceed to the temple. Processions with ‘potharajus’ dancing to the beat of drums and tower-shaped structures made of paper and sticks filled the lane amid huge crowds.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements to prevent untoward incidents. Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said about three lakh pilgrims were expected by the end of the day.

About two thousand police personnel and SHE Teams of the force were deployed.