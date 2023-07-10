Lashkar Bonalu off to a grand start; CM and family offer special prayers 

July 10, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The historic Bonalu of Ujjaini Mahankali temple at Secunderabad got off to a grand start on Sunday with thousands of devotees swarming for darshan and carrying bonam offerings.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his wife Shobha, took part in the prayers by offering silk clothes to the deity around 1 p.m. The priests offered them a ‘purnakumbh’ welcome amid Vedic chanting. Minister for Animal Husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav and Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy, were among other ministerial colleagues, who turned up at the temple and joined Mr.Rao. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha , who is also the Chief Minister’s daughter, arrived at the temple, carrying a golden bonam as her offering to the deity and performed special prayers.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy, in a statement, said he prayed for the well-being of the people of the State. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and his wife Nandini also carried a bonam and silk clothes as offering to Mahankali.

The two-day festivities at the temple would include ‘Rangam Bhavishyavani’ rendered by a maiden on Monday. In trance, she will answer questions of devotees about what lies in store for the State in the year ahead. The authorities have made all arrangements for its smooth conduct.

Women dressed in their best attire thronged the temple since the early hours with pots and brass vessels containing cooked food on their heads, which was offered to the deity. They queued up for hours to proceed to the temple. Processions with ‘potharajus’ dancing to the beat of drums and tower-shaped structures made of paper and sticks filled the lane packed with huge crowds.

Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand said elaborate security arrangements were in place to prevent untoward incidents. A force of about 1,500 personnel, besides CCTV surveillance, was ensured for smooth conduct of the first-day celebrations.

CM visits Deputy Speaker

After participating in the festival at the Mahankali temple, the Chief Minister visited the residence of Deputy Speaker T. Padma Rao Goud and offered prayers at the temple inside his house. Later, he had lunch there.