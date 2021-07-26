Lashkar Bonalu back with crowds

Police deployed to enforce traffic restrictions

After a year’s gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Bonalu was celebrated with the usual congregation of thousands of devotees at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav was the first to offer prayers with a golden vessel around 4 a.m. Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy offered silk clothes to the deity on behalf of the State government.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s wife, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar and Telangana Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy were the other notable VIPs who visited the temple.

The police placed restrictions around the temple from 4 a.m. till the evening. The curbs would be again in force on Monday when a procession will be taken out. A tight vigil was maintained in the surroundings with 2,500 CCTV cameras.