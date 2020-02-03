Laser for erasing tattoos, scars

Deeply etched memories are hard to erase. So are tattoos on the body. A few people who want to remove names of their former partners after failed relationships or marriages, approach dermatology departments in Telangana government hospitals.

Earlier, surgical method was followed to erase tattoos. In a few weeks, laser machines at Gandhi Hospital will be available for the procedure — which costs over ₹ 50,000 in private hospitals depending on size of the tattoo.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender inaugurated three forms of laser machines at Gandhi Hospital on Monday. The equipment is used to erase tattoos, for reduction of scars, unwanted hair removal. People who want to join either armed forces or police department too opt for the procedure at the government hospitals.

Senior doctors from the Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy Department at the hospital said that people who fell out of relationships did approach them for expedited procedure to get ‘de-inked’. Senior assistant professor at the department, Dr M Bhumesh Kumar said that earlier they opted dermal abrasions technique to remove tattoos. This involves administering anaesthesia. The laser machines are adjunct to the methods available for the procedure.

Head of the DVL department, Dr G Narsimha Rao Netha said that private establishments charge ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 70,000 to remove tattoos using laser machines. This will be performed free of cost at the Gandhi Hospital after a few weeks.

“Candidates who were rejected during selection for Armed forces too approached us. We used to perform surgical methods to remove tattoos. Now, laser machines serve as an adjunct. Depending on depth, colours of a tattoo, number of sittings vary. It takes three to four weeks for six sittings. We judiciously select cases for the procedure. Priority will be given to people whose life is affected because of the issues,” Dr Netha said.

Salient features of revised tattoo policy for candidates appearing for Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews details who are permitted to have tattoos, where they are permitted, and non-permissible tattoos. For example, a tattoo with lewd or offensive content or indecent figures fall under the ‘non permissible tattoos’ category.

People who have superficial scars because of acids or burns and want to get it reduced, who want to get unwanted hair removed, too can approach the DVL department. The doctors said that it would take two or more weeks to start offering treatment using the laser machines.

Awarded

Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists (IADVL) conferred an award to the association’s Telangana branch for community services at national level.