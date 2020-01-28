Larger-than-life statue of Bhakta Ramadasu to be unveiled today

An 11-foot imposing bronze statue of Bhakta Ramadasu, the renowned saint composer of the 17th century, is all set to be unveiled at his birthplace, Nelakondapalli, about 20 km from here, on the occasion of his 387th birth anniversary on January 29.

The impressive statue in a standing position was made by a Hyderabad-based master artisan at an estimated cost of ₹6 lakh with funds sanctioned by the State government, sources said.

It will be inaugurated on the premises of the Bhakta Ramadasu Dhyana Mandiram as a mark of respect to the iconic composer, famous for his soul-stirring devotional lyrics on Lord Rama and constructing Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam in the 17th century.

The district administration in coordination with the Department of Language and Culture and Sri Ramadasa Vidwath Kala Peetam has planned three-day celebrations in Nelakondapalli to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Vaggeyakara. It will begin with Nagara Sankeerthana followed by inauguration of the statue at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, Minister for Excise, Tourism and Culture V. Srinivas Goud and Collector R.V. Karnan are expected to be present for the event. The three-day fete will feature a host of devotional music concerts, classical dance performances, rendition of Ramadasu keertanas, literary events, among other programmes.