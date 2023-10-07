Large scale river linking can affect monsoon pattern, finds study

October 07, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Large scale hydrological projects like river inter-linking can deliver maximum benefits if they take into account the entire water cycle system. This means, considering how water moves from land to atmosphere, and how monsoon affects it.

This conclusion was reached by researchers of the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmosphere (CEOAS) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), in a study that they conducted in collaboration with the department of civil engineering and interdisciplinary program in climate studies at IIT-Mumbai, and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology-Pune, informed a press release on Friday.

The researchers analysed major river basins of the country such as Ganga, Godavari, Mahanadi, Krishna, Cauvery, and Narmada-Tapi. Using multiple causal discovery methods — identifying cause-effect relationships among the variables of a system from data — they found that these river basins are linked both within the basin (from land to atmosphere) and between basins (atmosphere to atmosphere).

As water evaporates or rains within a basin, it links land to the atmosphere. Across the basins, as the winds transport water, it forms atmospheric links. It means large-scale irrigation from river interlinking can change the spatial patterns of the Indian summer monsoon.

Simulations used to predict the effects of river link projects on irrigation showed that in certain arid regions of the country, there could be up to 12% reduction in rainfall during September while in other regions, there might be an increase of up to 10% in rainfall.

The results show that these changes can either counteract or worsen existing climate impacts of natural climate drivers such as the ENSO or El Nino which affects the Indian monsoon.

Such changes in spatial patterns of monsoon also need to be incorporated into the proposed planning of reservoir operation and canal water transfer to gain maximum benefits from the interlinking projects, the researchers pointed out.

The study demonstrates that altering the terrestrial water cycle can impact atmospheric processes. Therefore, while planning for large-scale hydrological projects like river interlinking, there is an urgent need to include rigorous model-guided evaluation of hydro-meteorological consequences.

Therefore, the river link projects, which have the potential to mitigate water crisis in the agriculture-dominant country, should be carefully evaluated and planned, said the researchers. The planning must take into account how the land and atmosphere interact, the ecological impact, how the groundwater is affected and oceanic changes, for efficient and sustainable water resources management, they added.

The study was led by IIT-Mumbai’s Subimal Ghosh with UoH’s Karumuri Ashok providing guidance in factoring the roles of interannual climate drivers such as the ENSO and others. It was partially financially supported by the University of Hyderabad Institution of Excellence (IoE) grant, added the release.

