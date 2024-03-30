GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Large-scale land scam through Dharani portal under BRS rule, says Kodanda Reddy

Large parcels of land were handed over to private individuals, including former BRS Member of Parliament

March 30, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Kisan Cell vice president and member of the five-member committee on Dharani reforms, M. Kodanda Reddy, has alleged that the previous BRS rule led by K. Chandrashekhar Rao had committed a large-scale scam using the 22A Module of Dharani.

He alleged that the BRS leaders had handed over nearly 26 acres of forest land to private individuals in June 2022 at Tumukunta village of Shamirpet Mandal in Malkajgiri district. He further detailed how various parcels of land, including Survey No. 260/2, 261, 265/8, 361/7, and 361/9, assigned land, were unlawfully transferred to a private company (Balaji Associates). Calling for immediate action, Reddy urged the Chief Minister to thoroughly investigate the matter, particularly as the parliamentary elections draw near.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that 1065 acres of private land owned by small farmers at Bommaraspet village had been allegedly transferred to the F4L farms owned by family of BRS leader Santosh. This transfer, Mr. Reddy claimed, was instead of rightfully returning the land to its original farmers. He also alleged that Rajya Sabha MP Santhosh had got 23 acres of ‘prohibited land’ registered in his name. Mr. Reddy accused the previous government of colluding in placing thousands of acres of farmers’ land under prohibited status, subsequently registering it under the name of Ambuj Agarwal post-elections. This move, according to Mr. Reddy, resulted in 24 lakhs of assigned land being allocated to favoured individuals.

Mr. Reddy accused the BRS government of obstructing the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), leading to the unlawful seizure and auctioning of poor farmers’ land. He cited an example in Chandavelli of Chevella mandal, where 1500 acres were allegedly grabbed from Dalit farmers and later sold to a multinational company at a significant profit.

Mr. Reddy emphasized that despite complaints lodged by the Opposition, including the Congress party under PCC president and present CM Revanth Reddy, the previous government failed to address these irregularities. He highlighted instances where land was deeded due to land ceiling and called attention to the alleged involvement of key government officials, including former chief minister KCR and his son KTR.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.