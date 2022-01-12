Laptops, cash distributed to meritorious TSWREIS students

Minister congratulates students for admission in IITs, NITs, medical colleges

Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eshwar distributed free laptops and extended financial assistance to 196 students of TS social welfare residential educational institutions who had secured admission in IITs, NITs, medical and dental colleges in 2020.

The Minister congratulated the students for their achievement in national level competitive exams and joining premier IITs, NITs and medical colleges across the country. Telangana is a role model State in providing quality education to poor students and extending end-to-end support to needy SC, ST, BC and minority students aspiring to join higher studies.

He thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for launching 683 welfare residential educational institutions and 45 residential degree colleges exclusively for marginalised women.

Major transformation

This has been a major transformative step in terms of educational empowerment of SC and ST women and breaking the vicious cycle of poverty and early girl marriages, he pointed out. Principal Secretary SCDD Rahul Bojja and secretary of TSWREIS Ronald Rose congratulated the toppers and reiterated that the government is committed for top quality education to needy students on a par with corporate institutions.

Thirty seven students who got into IITs got ₹50,000 each, 45 students who got into NITs got ₹40,000 each, four students admitted to IIITs got ₹30,000 each, 103 students who got into medicine received ₹50,000 each and five dental science students received ₹40,000 each.