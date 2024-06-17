ADVERTISEMENT

Language pandits, PETs felicitate Deputy Chief Minister in Khammam

Published - June 17, 2024 09:17 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Language Pandits and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) from various parts of the district felicitated Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Khammam on Monday for ensuring upgradation of their posts as School Assistants (language) and Physical Directors in Telangana State high schools.

The Language Pandits and PETs led by the STF State general secretary D. Saidulu met the Deputy Chief Minister and thanked him for resolving their long pending demand for upgradation of their posts with the cooperation of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, said a press release issued by the STF.

The slew of initiatives of Mr. Vikramarka to strengthen school infrastructure and set up integrated residential schools will help improve access to quality education for children from poor and downtrodden backgrounds, the press release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US