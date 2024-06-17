Language pandits, PETs felicitate Deputy Chief Minister in Khammam

Language Pandits and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) from various parts of the district felicitated Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in Khammam on Monday for ensuring upgradation of their posts as School Assistants (language) and Physical Directors in Telangana State high schools.

The Language Pandits and PETs led by the STF State general secretary D. Saidulu met the Deputy Chief Minister and thanked him for resolving their long pending demand for upgradation of their posts with the cooperation of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, said a press release issued by the STF.

The slew of initiatives of Mr. Vikramarka to strengthen school infrastructure and set up integrated residential schools will help improve access to quality education for children from poor and downtrodden backgrounds, the press release added.

