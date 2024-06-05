Landslide victory for Congress in Khammam LS seat result of synergy between Congress and Left parties

The ruling Congress wrested the Khammam Lok Sabha seat from the BRS with party candidate Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy trouncing the BRS sitting MP Nama Nageswara Rao by a massive margin of over 4.62 lakh votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghuram Reddy emerged victorious from the prestigious Khammam Lok Sabha seat by securing 7,66,929 votes, including 7,326 postal ballots. His landslide victory helped the Congress regain its erstwhile bastion, hitherto held by the BRS.

While the incumbent MP Mr. Nageswara Rao managed to secure 2,99,032 votes, the BJP’s nominee Tandra Vinod Rao polled 1,18,636 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The synergy between the Congress and the Left parties paid rich dividends for the Congress in the Khammam Lok Sabha election.

The leaders of both the CPI and the CPI (M) among various other political parties, which are the partners of the Opposition INDIA bloc alliance, spearheaded a vigorous campaign for the victory of the Congress candidate in Khammam, considered as the traditional stronghold of the Left parties.

Political analysts attributed the Congress’s landslide victory to the well-calibrated unified election campaign by the Congress cadres led by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.