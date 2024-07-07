GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Landslide kills two Hyderabad bikers returning from Badrinath temple

Published - July 07, 2024 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel conducting a rescue operation on the Badrinath National Highway after two tourists from Hyderabad died after boulders rolled down on them following a landslide near Chatwapeepal, in Chamoli, on Saturday.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel conducting a rescue operation on the Badrinath National Highway after two tourists from Hyderabad died after boulders rolled down on them following a landslide near Chatwapeepal, in Chamoli, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two from a group of four tourists from Hyderabad were killed in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli early on Saturday when a boulder fell on them during a landslide.

The deceased, identified as Nirmal Shahi, 36, and Satya Narayan, 50, were residents of Padmarao Nagar.  

Speaking to The Hindu, Karnaprayag Inspector Devender Singh Rawat said, “The duo was returning from Badrinath temple at around 10.15 a.m. on a locally rented motorcycle when a boulder rolled down after a landslide triggered by heavy rains crushed them near Karnaprayag, about 120 kilometres south of the Himalayan temple.” The bodies and vehicle were immediately removed to clear the Badrinath National Highway.

Nirmal’s younger brother and another person from the group were saved just by a few seconds, the official said. The two riding on a different bikes were just 10-15 metres ahead when the accident occurred. The group was in the city for the last 2-3 days.  

The bodies were pulled out from the rubble and sent for postmortem evaluation in a hospital in Karnaprayag. While Satya Narayan’s body is being sent to Hyderabad for funeral rites, Nirmal’s funeral will be performed in Uttarakhand, said the official.  

