Lands under NIMZ put on prohibition list?

We are unable to sell/divide lands: villagers

No orders were issued so far: officials

Shanti Bai is a resident of Cheelapally tanda in Jarsangam mandal of Sangareddy district. Almost all the farm land in the village was acquired by the government for the establishment of National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) that is coming up in Jarasangam and Nyalakal mandals. All the farmers were paid compensation. Except few acres of land surrounded the tanda, the entire land was acquired for the NIMZ.

Shanthi Bai claims she is having about two acres of land in the village. She is unable to sell her land or part the land with even family members as it was put in ‘Prohibition list’ by the officials for the best reasons known to them.

The villagers, mainly tribals residing in tandas, are with a habit of constructing the house in the fields itself and some times the land in which houses constructed would be in around half- acre land where the house might be in few hundred yards.

“We are having some land in the tanda in the name of my father. Recently I had performed marriage in our home. I am unable to sell the land as it was in prohibition list. As a result I was forced to take loans to the tune of Rs. 8 lakh to perform the marriage. We do not know when the lands were removed from the prohibition list. What is the purpose of having lands when we are unable to use them for pressing requirements?” asks Bikku Singh, a resident of the tanda.

“Disputes are arousing within families over not getting the land divided. Though the families are closely knitted now, some fear the skyrocketing lands rates may change the mind of the person presently owning the land on his name. What we have to do if he changes his mind after seeing the huge money for the land and not part with it?” asked another villager Sudhakar Jadav.

Even officials have confirmed that the lands under NIMZ were put under prohibition list though no official orders were issued. “We have oral instructions in this regard. We do not know when they will be removed from the prohibition list,” said an officer on condition of anonymity.