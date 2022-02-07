Landmine unearthed in forested border region in Mulugu

MULUGU

07 February 2022 18:17 IST

It was allegedly planted by Maoists “targeting” police in Penugolu reserve forest area

In less than a week after seizing a cache of explosives from a Maoist dump in Dodla forest area in Eturunagaram mandal, the Mulugu district police unearthed a landmine allegedly planted by Maoists “targeting” police in Penugolu reserve forest area in Wazeedu mandal on Sunday evening, police said.

Acting on a specific information, the local police, along with the bomb disposal squad and the CRPF personnel, launched a combing operation in the forest area straddling Penugolu-Pamunuru villages in the border mandal on Monday morning. The joint squad detected and defused a hidden landmine in the forest terrain, sources added.

The police recovered a pressure cooker, 20 metres of cordex wire, two detonators, 33 batteries, three electric wire bundles, a camera flash, condensers and capacitors, among other electronic items from the spot.

Presenting the seized explosive and other materials before the media in Mulugu town on Monday, Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil said the district police are vigilant to thwart the subversive acts of ultras in the forested areas along the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh.

“Local people should remain vigilant and give landmine related information to police so as to help them detect and defuse landmines thereby preventing loss of human lives,” he said.

Taher, Assistant Commandant, CRPF, and the police officials of Eturunagaram sub-division were present at the press conference.