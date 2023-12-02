HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Landmine unearthed in Charla mandal, vigil intensified in view of PLGA week

December 02, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 04:12 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A landmine weighing about 40 kg allegedly planted by Maoists at a culvert near Pedamidisileru village, targeting the police deployed on election duty, was unearthed by a joint team of police and CRPF personnel in Charla mandal on Thursday.

Police claimed to have foiled the plot by the Maoist rebels to attack the policemen while they were returning from poll duty soon after Thursday’s Telangana Assembly election with the timely detection of the landmine.

A bomb disposal squad on Friday set off the landmine under safe and controlled conditions in adherence to safety precautions, sources said.

Police have intensified the anti-sabotage checks and combing operations in the border areas adjoining Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division in the wake of the call given by the CPI (Maoist) to observe the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) week from December 2 to 8 in the Dandakaranya forest region.

Meanwhile, Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth said people living in far-flung border villages of the Agency exercised their franchise on Thursday despite the threats issued by Maoists.

The turnout in the election was overwhelming and polling was incident-free in Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency and elsewhere in the district, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.