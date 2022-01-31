Landmine, boobytraps unearthed in Charla mandal

The place between Batthnapalli and Errampadu villages where landmine and boobytraps set up by Maoists were unearthed.

BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

31 January 2022 22:58 IST

A landmine allegedly planted by Maoist rebels on the Bathinapalli-Errampadu forest route in Charla mandal of Bhadrachalam Agency was unearthed and defused by police on Monday.

Acting on credible information, police detected the landmine as well as boobytraps allegedly laid by the rebels targeting combing police parties on the forest route between the two border villages on Monday morning, police said.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said the landmine and boobytraps were planted by Maoists at the behest of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari committee secretary Azad to kill police, posing a grave danger to the lives of common people.

“The district police are ever-alert to foil such nefarious acts,” the SP said, calling upon people in Agency areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem to remain vigilant against the activities of the banned outfit.