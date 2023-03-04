Landmark pigeon park closed as fear of lung disease grips community

March 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST

Hyderabad’s landmark kabootar khana (pigeon house) near Sultan Bazaar has been shuttered.

On Saturday, workers draped plastic sheets around the shelter and the community park built for roosting pigeons in 1941.

“I have been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. I have developed skin allergy. Other residents in this area are also having breathing trouble and allergies and hence, we decided to stop feeding the pigeons,” says Srinivas Loya.

His doctor’s warning is clear: “Srinivas Loya is advised treatment and told to avoid exposure to pigeons completely. He has been asked to relocate himself from the present address.” Tragically, his father Radheyshyam Loya also died of the same ailment in 2003.

“Yes. The number of interstitial lung diseases are going up. There are a number of factors including exposure to pollution and dust. But exposure to pigeons and pigeon droppings remains a key factor among patients who come for treatment,” says Dr. Vijay Chennamsetty, an interventional pulmonologist in the city.

The number of places where you can feed pigeons has increased. The newest ones are under flyovers and street corners be it Ameerpet or Mehdipatnam.

At kabootar khana, the small community park with scampering rats, rotting birdseed, and pigeon droppings, is being cleaned up. But a few kilometres away, the disused Mussalam Jung Bridge is covered with birdseed and fluttering pigeons as passers-by throw jowar, phutana, masoor dal, bajra and wheat.

“The buyers start coming in from 6 a.m. and we close by 6 p.m. Early morning and evenings are very busy,” says Chetan Yadav, who has been hawking birdseed at the location for the last seven years.

There are five shops and two water tankers in the 200-metre stretch with the seed sellers employing sweepers to keep the place clean. “We sell two quintals (200 kg) of seed per day. On Amavasya, the bridge gets carpeted with food as the number of buyers increases on those days,” says Sitaram Yadav.

A small box which perhaps has 100-120 gm jowar is handed over to the buyer for ₹20 who then scatter the grain and return the plastic box. The wholesale price of jowar at Osmangunj ranges between ₹20 and ₹40. The same seed is hawked for ₹160 and ₹200 per kg. A back of the envelope calculation shows that nearly a tonne of bird seed is being used to feed pigeons on the Mussalam Jung Bridge.

The bird seed seller near kabootar khana was asked to close down after he could not show a trade licence. The vendor, Govind Raj, had told this reporter in 2016: “Everyday, I sell 300 kg of jowar and including other grains, it is in the region of 400 kg.”

The lucrative nature of business has become an attractive proposition for many people. “I started selling dana (bird seed) 11 years ago. People buy and scatter the seed through the day,” says Shanti, who has a small kiosk on Tank Bund Road.