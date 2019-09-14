Landless labourers of Toguta stall Mallannasagar works

Giving a new twist to the contentious Mallannasagar issue, the landless poor of Toguta stopped the works on the project and submitted a memorandum to the officials demanding that a door-to-door survey of families be conducted as directed by the court.

Adverse impact

They alleged that despite directions by the High Court, survey was not conducted. “We are the labourers and artisans dependent on the farm lands in our village for livelihood. The Mallannasagar project has adversely impacted us. On August 9, as per High Court direction the officials commenced door-to-door survey covering the houses of about 40 farmers.”

The farmers said that for the past two days they waited at home hoping that the officials would come and conduct a survey. However, it did not take place till Thursday though the deadline imposed by the High Court passed. “We want to bring this issue to your notice and inform that is not only disappointing, but also in violation of the court orders,” said the labourers in their memorandum submitted to the officials. As many as 70 labourers signed the memorandum.