Landlady waives one month’s rent

Moved by the hardships of the poor daily wagers in the lockdown period their landlady Hajra Begum waived off the rent for the month for the hutments she had let out in Koja Colony in Division-33.
Ms. Begum was municipal councillor earlier before the formation of Nizamabad Municipal Corporation. She decided not to collect rent in response to the call given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as all her tenants are daily wagers and found it difficult to make both ends to meet. She owns some 30 hutments and earns over ₹1 lakh from rents.
Member of Parliament D. Arvind also appreciated her gesture. Incidentally, she is one of the leaders of the YSR Congress Party in the district.
